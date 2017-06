Round two of this year’s Footman James Car of the Year competition took place at the Footman James Bristol Classic show and the car which picked up the trophy was this gorgeous 17,000 mile as new 1977 Chevrolet Caprice belonging to Paul Chamberlain. A truly stunning car which is believed to wear its original paint and vinyl interior and with an unmarked interior and spare tyre that’s never been used. Make sure you come along and see this beauty at the Classic Motor Show at the NEC in November!

