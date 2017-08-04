Footman James Car of the Year Round 5

Round five of this year’s Footman James Car of the Year competition took place at the Damn Yankees Summer Slam show at North Weald, Essex. The forecast wasn’t great and sure enough the heavens opened on schedule at 1.30pm. However, this didn’t seem to affect the turnout too badly in the morning and one car in particular stood out, namely this absolutely stunning 1973 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, belonging to Mike Churchill from Suffolk. This time-warp condition car is a one-of-one paint and trim spec according to the Marti report it came with and boasts a 460cu. in. V8 motor and C6 automatic transmission. It has a great pedigree too, having won many senior class awards in the Lincoln and Continental Owners Club shows in the US. Don’t miss coming to see this beauty on the Classic American stand in November!

