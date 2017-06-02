Footman James Car of the Year Rolls on!

Footman James insurance have confirmed that they will once again sponsor the UK’s only concours competition run exclusively for American cars and organised by Classic American magazine for well over two decades now. The first heat will have kicked at Wheels Day by the time you read this, with the remaining seven heats (and Grand Final,) held at the following American car events:

June 17-18th Bristol Classic Car Show, Shepton Mallett, Somerset July 1-2nd Stars & Stripes, Tatton Park, Cheshire July 9th Rally of the Giants, Blenheim Palace, Oxon July 23rd Damn Yankees, North Weald, Essex July 28-30th Mopar Euro Nats, Santa Pod, Northants Aug 19-20th Atomic, Sywell, Northants Sep 30-Oct 1st Prescott Hill Climb, Cheltenham, Glocs. Nov 10-12th NEC Classic Motor Show, Birmingham, NEC

We’ll be looking out for suitable candidates at these shows, there’s no entry criteria; ideally cars should be either be original or restored and ‘stock’, without aftermarket wheels or such like. Heat winners are guaranteed a place on the Classic American stand at the Classic Motor Show, held at Birmingham’s NEC and also win a bespoke hand-cast brass trophy, a cheque for £100 and a feature in the magazine (if their car hasn’t already been featured).

