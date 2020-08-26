Flasshback: Rally of the Giants 2004

Back in 2004 the Pre-’50 American Auto Club was still holding its annual Rally of the Giants show at Knebworth. That particular year the weather looks overcast and threatening, but it doesn’t look as if it rained. The Thunderbird Owners Club of Great Britain were having a knees up and John Willett won the Car of the Year Heat with his truly stunning 1953 Cadillac Coupe… Were you there? Who knows, you might find a picture of yourself or your car in our photo gallery. Enjoy!
