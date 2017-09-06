Flame & Thunder @ Santa Pod Raceway

Santa Pod Raceway’s Action-Packed Family Fun Day!!!

Santa Pod Raceway’s spectacular season finale goes out with an explosive bang this October; Flame & Thunder is an action-packed day with fun for all the family featuring Drag Racing’s finest, Stunts galore, Kids Entertainment, Live Stage performances, Bonfire, culminating with a sensational Fireworks extravaganza!

In an explosion of flame and thunder, on track action features a Jet Jamboree; get ready to witness a huge gathering of jet vehicles including Oklahoma Willy The VW Jet Bus, FireForce 3 The Jet Funny Car (capable of running the ¼ mile in a breathtaking 5 seconds!) and many more. Topping the bill is the iconic, nitro burning, 300mph, Top Fuel Dragster, accelerating from 0-100mph in less than 1 second; for the last time this year, experience the explosive power of what top level Drag Racing has to offer. Trackside viewing is essential to experience this final blast of Nitromethane action! Running throughout the day, the track will showcase an exciting mix of Drag Demos featuring some of the finest cars and bikes from various classes of Drag Racing.

For jaw-dropping, nail-biting entertainment, the Live Action Arena won’t disappoint! Watch stunt shows galore including top freestyle motorcycle rider, Lee Bowers, mesmerising synchronised drifters Team Maximum Lock and all the way from France, the Peugeot 205 Jet Car will be warming up the crowds; Monster Trucks, Podzilla and Swamp Thing, will be roaring round their enclosure causing car crushing carnage battling it out to be crowned champion of the Live Action Arena!

Despite high-octane racing and monstrous action, this season finale remains as family friendly as ever. Flame & Thunder has plenty on offer for kids and adults alike to get involved with; Circus Whizz, Kid’s Halloween disco, Red Dragon Monster Truck rides, Rebelpro Wrestling, Savage Skills freestyle mountain bikers and Mini Monster Trucks to name but a few. Force Academy will be hitting the Live Stage with a Star Wars themed show along with magical fairytale performances by Princess Showtime.

Lit in true Santa Pod style, the Peugeot 205 Jet Car will be igniting the Bonfire as darkness falls and then its eyes to the skies for FireFlies sensational twilight pyrotechnic aerobatics, climaxing in a spectacular Fireworks display.

So, pull into the fast lane this October and enjoy a weekend full of explosive, exciting family entertainment! Day tickets start from £20 in advance (plus booking fees.) As ever, kids under 16 go FREE (max 3 per adult).

Flame & Thunder takes place on Saturday 28th October 2017. For further information, please visit http://www.santapod.co.uk/e_flame.php. Photography: David DJ Jones / Daniel Smith.

