First-ever Epsom Classic Car Rally Hailed a Success by Sun-soaked Derby Day Crowd

GLORIOUS sunshine brought motoring enthusiasts out in their masses to the inaugural Footman James Epsom Classic Car Rally in association with H&H Classics on Saturday, June 3 at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

A wide range of privately owned classic cars parked up on Tattenham Corner to enjoy a day of horse racing in picture-perfect weather conditions. Car owners were presented with multiple awards by event sponsor Footman James after their vehicles were judged by experts on site and co- sponsor H&H Classics.

Nigel Hole, spokesman for event organiser Mortons Media Group Ltd, said: “The first year for any new event is always going to be full of challenges, and we are delighted with the result from year one. We came away with lots of ideas on how to help grow this rally into something truly unique for the classic car event calendar and we’re looking forward to sharing our plans for 2018!”

The best car on display award went to David Hendry’s 1959 Cadillac Series 2, as featured in an episode of Top Gear in the 1990s. With 390 cubic inches of sheer power, the mighty 6.6-litre V8 engine sits inside the almost unmissable 19ft-long car.

The TR Register London Group’s 10-strong display also proved to be triumphant, with members taking home rosettes and bottles of bubbly to enjoy after a day of fun in the sun.

Simon Durrant, Epsom Downs general manager, said: “It was fantastic to see such an array of classic, vintage and veteran cars out on the Hill on Investec Derby Day this year, and a pleasure to welcome a new audience to experience what is the greatest flat race in the world! In its first year, the Epsom Classic Car Rally was a great success and we look forward to hosting it again next year!”

The day’s highlights included the surprise winner of the much-anticipated Investec Derby. Aidan O’Brien’s sixth victory at the Derby came in against 40-1 odds, as Wings of Eagles left the favourites behind in the final furlong.

