Fast & Furious Lego Charger

Muscle car lovers and Fast & Furious fans are getting set for the ultimate thrill, as the Lego Group and Universal Brand Development revealed the first Lego set inspired by the high-octane, global blockbuster franchise: the awesome Lego Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger.

The 1077-piece replica of fearless street racer Dominic Toretto’s legendary 1970 Dodge Charger R/T will provide an exciting new building challenge as fans gear up for the latest instalment in the Fast saga – F9, due to hit theatres around the world in April next year.

But the fun doesn’t stop once the chequered flag comes down. Once the build is complete, fans can try out Dom’s cool stunts and recreate the daring high-speed chases from the Fast & Furious movies with the model. And when the streets need a rest, the model can be proudly displayed in its famous wheel-stand position.

The 1:13 scale Lego Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger is priced at £89.99 and designed for builders aged 10 and above. It is available now on Lego’s website at: www.lego.com

