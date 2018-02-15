Farewell to the UK’s Mr Edsel

Sad news reached the Classic American offices of the recent passing of Eddie Clarkson, the UK’s very own Mr Edsel, who along with his wife Sandra owned three truly beautiful Edsels, one from each year of production – all three of which were featured in the September 2000 (#113) issue.

Eddie passed away suddenly and unexpectedly during a heart operation and his funeral took place at Middlesbrough Crematorium on February 6.

Eddie and Sandra were familiar faces on the American car scene, particularly in the north, as they helped organise the Fins and Chrome show which took place for many years at Preston Park, near Stockton-on-Tees.

Eddie will be sadly missed and Classic American‘s condolences go to Sandra. Pictured below is the couple’s stunning 1958 Edsel.

Related

Comments

comments