Fancy an auction bid?

Auction houses in America are attempting to adjust to the new realities of social distancing and many auctions have moved online, although it’s believed that even these may revert to their more traditional formats sooner rather than later, as the US attempts to reverse lockdown ahead of many other countries.

Of course, although lockdown is being gradually eased here in Blighty, it’s not that easy to hop on a plane and head over to the States just to bid on a classic car.

But there’s no harm in surfing the net – and both here and across the pond, there are auction houses just waiting for buyers to step forward. For example, Mecum Auctions has been specialising in the sale of collector cars for more than 30 years across the US, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month.

Up for auction with Mecum in July… 1953 Oldsmobile Fiesta Convertible.

A quick visit to the mecum.com website will reveal all the forthcoming dates of auctions, what’s currently on offer – including the latest vehicles added to the list – and explanations of how to register to bid. So if you’ve got a bit of cash to flash and are unimpressed by current interest rates for savers, it might be the ideal time to purchase your dream Yank.

Mecum’s Indy 2020 auction from July 10-18 will feature a host of amazing vehicles, including this 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod:

Keep an eye on the pages of our monthly Classic American magazine for latest auction news. And if you’d rather buy from a private seller, there’s the option to do that, too, with Classic American‘s Readers’ Ads. Happy hunting!

