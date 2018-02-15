Fancy an Airstream for your holidays?

The next Historics Auction takes place on Saturday, March 3 at Ascot Racecourse and while the sale includes a total of 140 varied consignments, there are plenty of lots that will be of interest to fans of American metal, including a 1954 Airstream trailer with an estimated price of between £46,000 and £52,000. Just the thing for enjoying summer holidays, impressing fellow holidaymakers and creating big smiles on the faces of small boys!

Other delights you could bid on include:

★ 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (est. £48-£54k), below left;

★ 1954 Chevrolet Corvette (est. £75-£80k), below right:

★ 1932 Ford Model A hot rod (est. £25-£30k), below. For full details of regularly updated consignments see www.historics.co.uk

