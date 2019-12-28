Electric Pony – Ford’s prototype ‘Mustang Mach-E’

We already knew Ford was making it, but now the prototype all-electric ‘Mustang Mach-E’ has been displayed for the world to inspect at this year’s SEMA show. It was arguably the biggest story of the SEMA show 2019 and there was certainly a big buzz about this Ford around the host city, Las Vegas. You could easily make the case that this vehicle is as important to the company as the revolutionary original 1964½ Mustang or even the model T.

Certainly the implications are mammoth. This Mustang was designed to gauge interest in a high performance electric car. Our man on the ground certainly thinks reactions have been strong enough to tempt Ford into putting it into production. Created with parts supplier Webasto, the car has a six-speed manual transmission which is unusual, as electrics don’t actually require a transmission with more than one speed.

The Phi-Power dual core electric motor puts out more than 1000ft-lb of torque and offers stunning acceleration of 0-60mph in five seconds. Last year GM displayed an electric 700 horse-powered Camaro, but Ford have apparently pipped them to the post by unveiling this ‘Mustang-inspired’ electric SUV available later this year.

