Calling all classic car owners! Family run tool company Draper Tools is observing its 100th anniversary this year and putting on a Classic Car Run to celebrate. The event is in association with Brit Assist and the RAC and will take place on Saturday 7th September 2019. Draper Tools is inviting classic car owners to sign up to take part in the event, which will run through some of the New Forest’s prettiest roads. The event will start and finish at the Draper Tools visitors centre in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, with hospitality provided for all participants.

Draper Tools has close ties to the classic car community, offering many of the tools needed to restore and maintain classic vehicles as part of its range – as well as frequently exhibiting at some of the country’s best-known classic car shows. The connections don’t end there though, members of staff and the Draper family are hoping to participate in the Classic Car Run too.

Nigel Whatley, Power Manger at Draper Tools and organiser of the event said:

“The Classic Car Run is going to be a fantastic day and a very memorable way to mark our centenary year. We’ve got a lot of close ties with the classic car community and we feel this is a great way to honour our heritage as a brand with so much history behind it. We’d like to encourage all classic car owners to come and join us on the 7th September and help us celebrate this very special anniversary. We are hoping to see an array of cars from across the decades turn out for the event.”

Places on the Draper Tools Centenary Classic Car Run have already started filling up, to join in and be part of the celebrations with your classic motor visit http://www.britassist.eu for more information and to sign up.

Event Dates: 7th September 2019

Event Times: 9am

Event Prices: £75 (includes hospitality)

Event Address: Draper Tools, Hursley Road, Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, SO53 1YF

Event Website: http://www.britassist.eu/transport.php

Event Email: norman@britassist.com

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments