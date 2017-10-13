The nights might be drawing in and the leaves falling from the trees, but there’s no reason we can relive balmy days down at the ‘Pod, take the Dragstalgia weekend for instance, it might have looked like rain, but it didn’t (much!) and it was hot, hot, hot! More images from photographer John Kennedy and Keith Harman’s excellent write up/report in this month’s magazine…
Julian Balme driving Kandee Twist.
Magnus Larsson psyching himself up ready for his run.
Mechanics from Hell – Ewa Siivikko, Lars Helander and driver, Leif Andersson.
Magnus Larsson on an epic run.
The Crackle Fest line up at Dragstalgia 2017.
Jamie Faulkner in Moonshine Runner – Wild Bunch Class
Swede, Magnus Larsson.
Terry Clifford and Ratcatcher Resurrection.
Ginner and another crowd pleasing burn out.
Steve Hudson and crew in the pairing lanes
A stunning Chevy 59 El Camino
Barn Find Ford Galaxie 500 – Right Hand Drive soft top.
Magnus Larsson shredding some rubber in Fools Gold.
Swiss Back Up girl, Lüchinger Annina.
Steve Cassisi, Anna Cassisi and Lynne Coulsell on the start line.
Short on back-up girls, Shaun Nutter will always oblige.
The Flying Fyfier’s crew in the pit wagon.
Adrian Sidwell driving Opus
A focussed Mark Bishop in the staging lane at Dragstalgia.
Tim Garlic driving Apache
Colin Millar in the Flying Fyfer.
Tinkering required in the pits.
A stunning 48 Plymouth Coupe.
An 61 Aussie Holden FB Special
Martin Hill and friends, not the full enchilada.
Thirsty work this drag racing.
Pod Pedal Racer…..nearly.
Julian Balme, his 69 Chevy Ranch Wagon Gasser and friends.
Back-Up girl, Lüchinger Annina, happy to be at Dragstalgia 2017.
