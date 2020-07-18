Dodge ‘n’ a Bullitt!

David Redhead’s 1968 ‘Bullitt’ Mustang and Chris How’s 1968 Dodge Charger 440 R/T are a tribute to one of the most famous car chase scenes in history: Steve McQueen’s legendary sequence in the film Bullitt…

Chris with his Charger. Photography: Paul Bussey

Regular Classic American contributor Paul Bussey finds out more about these Bullitt film replica cars and gets some great shots of their spectacular outlines. Read all about the cars owned by lifelong friends David and Chris in the August issue of Classic American, out now!

