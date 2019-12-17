Diary dates for 2020

There are already dozens of dates for 2020 events up and down the land on this website – just go to ‘Diary Dates’ at the top of the home page and see the drop-down menu for full details.

A packed Tatton Park for Classic American‘s Stars & Stripes 2019

And if you’d like to submit details of your own event, it’s free to have them included and they’ll also be featured in the printed magazine. Again, see the ‘Diary Dates’ heading and go to the drop-down menu, where you can click on ‘Submit an Event’ to have your own show or event added to our ever-lengthening list of spectacular summer shows and other things happening throughout the year.

Advert



Car and caravan in perfect harmony!

From Classic American‘s Stars & Stripes to umpteen autojumbles, and classic car shows to Santa Pod specials, there’s sure to be something that will appeal. And as we look ahead to 2020 and hopefully a blistering summer, it’s great fun to plan your weekend diary and decide the best places to see and be seen!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments