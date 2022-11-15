In the December issue: Dodge Charger Duo, 1948 Chrysler New Yorker, 1963 Mercury, and more!

All your usual favourites are inside, including Muscle Car Files, From Here to Obscurity and Across the Pond.

Plus, this issue includes:

Dodge Charger duo

Seeing one 1968 Dodge Charger in the Scottish countryside is enough, so two certainly gets our attention. Especially when they’re such different cars and different stories.

1948 Chrysler New Yorker

Peter Rickinson is keeping a pre-Elvis era of American style alive with a 1948 Chrysler New Yorker…

1963 Mercury

Lesley Weller never considered herself a car enthusiast, but a Mercury Comet she saw in a TV show made a deep impression on her 13-year-old mind. After years of dreaming, ownership is now a happy reality.

