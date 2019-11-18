December issue on sale!

1973 Buick Centurion! Meet one man and his many motors! PLUS, get your hands on the FREE 2020 calendar! The December issue of Classic American magazine has got the lot!

As ever, Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

If you’d like to read December’s Classic American, then you can cut to the chase and download the digital version, order the print magazine, or better yet save those pennies and subscribe to Classic American magazine. Here’s what to expect this month…

Advert



1973 Buick Centurion

Zack Stiling puts on his deerstalker hat and gets to the bottom of this fantastic piece of engineering…

Dodge Coronet 440

When Mike Nash spotted this beautifully restored 1967 Dodge Coronet 440 for sale late one night he leapt into action and bought it the very next morning.

1959 Chevrolet Apache Stepside

If Phill Smith’s ’59 Apache pick-up looks a bit… err… radical, well that’s precisely because it is! Paul Bussey gets to grips with a tip-top truck that’s totally out of the ordinary!

Advert



Classic American magazine is on sale in UK newsagents and supermarkets, and you can buy the current issue in digital and paper formats here!

You can also buy stacks of back issues of Classic American magazine, but it’s cheaper to subscribe. Subscribers save money, get their copies delivered to their doorstep and never miss an issue!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments