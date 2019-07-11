Cracking turnout for the Stars & Stripes weekend at Tatton Park

The Lancaster Insurance Classic American Stars & Stripes Car Show shifted up a gear at the weekend as thousands of visitors admired a superb line-up of Mustangs, Corvettes, Cadillacs and many more American dream machines in the spectacular backdrop of the National Trust property, Tatton Park.

The sun shone over the US-style extravaganza, bringing out the crowds and the classic conveyances.

Classic American magazine announced the heat winner of round four of the Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year competition at the show – a superb 1958 Oldsmobile 98 four-door hardtop, belonging to Steve Hughes from Conwy, Wales.

What makes this car unique is its totally original condition: it still wears its original paint which has worn through to primer in a few spots and its immaculate interior has survived due to the use of plastic covers throughout the car’s life. One rare option it carries is air conditioning, but it’s the car’s stunning original condition that really is what makes it special… like they say: “It’s only original once!”

Dave Youngs, Car Club Manager at Lancaster Insurance, said: “The team had another fantastic weekend at Tatton Park! There was an incredible selection of American beauties on display, including hot rods, Corvettes, Mustangs and of course the huge fins ‘n’ chrome cars from the 50s and 60s! It was great to see so many enthusiasts over the two days and to showcase what Lancaster can offer classic and modern American car fans.”

Andy Kitchen, Event Planner added: “What a cracking turnout for the show! The show had a spectacular line-up of cars from across the pond and the atmosphere over the weekend was buzzing. We’re looking to expand the show for 2020 to account for the astounding growth in classic car entries over the last few years.”

Next up in the Classic Car Shows calendar is the Lancaster Insurance Passion for Power show on August 17-18, 2019. Visit www.tattonpassionforpower.com for more information.

