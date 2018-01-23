Corvette ZR-1 Returns

The legendary “King of the Hill” Corvette is back. General Motors has announced that a new ZR-1 will debut as a 2019 model reports Huw Evans…

Powered by new “LT5” 6.2-litre V8, derived from that used in the current Z06 and C6 ZR-1, this latest powerhouse is rated at a whopping 755 SAE certified net horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque, aided by a massive positive displacement (and intercooled) supercharger (with 52 percent more capacity than that used on the Z06’s LT4 V8). For the first time ever, ZR-1 buyers will have a choice of transmissions—a seven speed manual or an eight-speed automatic with paddle shift. A special ZTK Performance Package will be offered that includes specific chassis and suspension tuning, front splitter and Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres

New aerodynamic pieces, including a specific nose section that improves cooling and downforce; a carbon fibre “halo” hood that showcases the engine, along with aero extensions and the option of two stanchion-mounted rear wings. A special Sebring Orange design package will be offered on the ZR-1, which is reportedly capable of reaching a top speed of more than 210 mph. It goes on sale next spring.

