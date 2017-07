The Stars and Stripes show is in full flow and tomorrow (Sunday) promises to be bigger and busier than ever! Conveniently located at the junction of the M6 and M56 it’s really easy to get to and one of the biggest American car events in the UK, with classic cars, hot rods, trucks, RVs Harley Davidson and loads of traders, food and entertainment, all in all a great day for the family! Here’s just a selection of some of the fantastic cars you can see!

Related

Comments

comments