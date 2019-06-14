Clive Sutton Bespoke

The Sutton Bespoke stand at this year’s London Classic Car Show displayed a very special 1967 Sutton Mustang GT500CS. This contemporary interpretation of the original GT500 is truly unique and provides a full ‘resto-mod’ specification, with contemporary high-performance upgrades.

Alongside it was a Sutton Bespoke GT700CS – a modern UK-spec Mustang, with a selection of Sutton Bespoke and official Ford Performance upgrades. Sutton Bespoke fits a Ford Performance supercharger, active exhaust and Recaro sports seats amongst many other upgrades. The price of the Sutton Mustang GT700CS is £95,000, on the road. Sutton will also upgrade customer Mustangs to their specification using Ford Performance parts. The mighty Mustang CS800 displayed in 2018/19 model guise featured an all-new enhanced Whipple supercharger, which means the car now produces a massive 850bhp and 660 lb.ft of torque and the show-spec CS800 is priced at £115,000, on the road.

Also on display at its first UK debut was the right-hand drive Sutton Monster Raptor CS520 off-road performance pick-up truck. The CS520 is remanufactured with an uprated intercooler and a remap, helping it produce 520bhp and 515 lb ft of torque. The truck is re-engineered in right-hand drive and distributed by Sutton in the UK, Australia and across South East Asia. The on-the-road price of the vehicle is between £107,000 and £125,000 plus VAT, depending on options.

