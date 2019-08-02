Classic American Car of the Year heat 6 winner

The winner of heat six of the Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year at the Damn Yankees Summer Slam, held at North Weald, was this stunning 1967 Buick Riviera, belonging to Nick Barnes from Enfield, Essex.

This California car has had a respray in the original Buick colour of Platinum Mist, but retains a stunning original and unmarked black vinyl interior with immaculate real wood trim.

Nick with his stunning 1967 Buick Riviera.

Power comes from Buick’s 360bhp 430cu in V8 and being Buick’s top line personal luxury offering, it features all the goodies one would expect, including air-con, power steering and power brakes, Super Turbine auto transmission and, of course, that front-wheel drive which was so revolutionary at the time and shared with sibling GM personal luxury coupes, the Eldorado and Toronado.

Make sure you check it out on the Classic American stand at the NEC Classic Motor Show this November.

