Classic American Car of the Year heat 5 winner

Take a bow, heat winner number five of the Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year, which was chosen at the Pre-’50 American Auto Club’s Rally of the Giants show at Blenheim Palace.
This stunning 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer belongs to John Miller, who is editor of the Pre-’50 club’s magazine and a real enthusiast of early ‘forward look’ Mopars. With only 10,000 miles on the clock, this Dodge is every bit the survivor car, with immaculate tri-colour paintwork and immaculate interior.
Fitted with a Super Red Ram 270cu in V8 motor and two-speed Torqueflite auto ’box, it’s no slouch either. Be sure to come and check it out on the Classic American stand at the NEC Classic Motor Show this November.