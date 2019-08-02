Classic American Car of the Year heat 5 winner

Take a bow, heat winner number five of the Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year, which was chosen at the Pre-’50 American Auto Club’s Rally of the Giants show at Blenheim Palace.

Survivor car, John’s 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer

This stunning 1955 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer belongs to John Miller, who is editor of the Pre-’50 club’s magazine and a real enthusiast of early ‘forward look’ Mopars. With only 10,000 miles on the clock, this Dodge is every bit the survivor car, with immaculate tri-colour paintwork and immaculate interior.

Fitted with a Super Red Ram 270cu in V8 motor and two-speed Torqueflite auto ’box, it’s no slouch either. Be sure to come and check it out on the Classic American stand at the NEC Classic Motor Show this November.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments