Classic American Car of the Year heat 4 winner

The heat winner of round four of the Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year competition at the Classic American Stars and Stripes weekend at Tatton Park was this stunningly gorgeous 1958 Oldsmobile 98 four-door hardtop, belonging to Steve Hughes from Conwy, Wales.

Steve’s gorgeous 1958 Oldsmobile was a star at Stars & Stripes.

What makes this car unique is its totally original condition – it still wears its original paint which has worn through to primer in a few spots and its immaculate interior has survived down to the use of plastic covers throughout the car’s life.

One rare option it carries is air conditioning, but it’s the car’s stunning original condition that really is what makes it special… like they say: “It’s only original once!”

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments