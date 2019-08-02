Classic American Car of the Year, heat 3

Heat number three of this year’s Kingstown Shipping & RH Insurance Car of the Year was held at Beaulieu’s Hot Rod and Custom Drive-in Day on Father’s Day.

Brian’s Thunderbird was heat 3 winner

Although the weather started off ropey, by lunchtime the sun was out and there were punters galore and lots of amazing metal on show. The winner was this gorgeous 1957 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Brian Fosdike, who hails from the Isle of Wight.

Brian was delighted to be offered a place on the Classic American stand at the Classic Motor Show over the weekend of November 8-10.

