Christmas gifts that ain’t a drag!

If you’ve left your gift buying or gift requesting to the last minute, you might like to consider these DVDs from Quartermile High/Zeon TV. Or if you’re just not enjoying these dark, cold winter nights, these DVDs are a great way to relive the sunny, dry and warm days of drag strip action at the ’Pod!

2019 FIA FIM Main Event at Santa Pod

The best of the best in European drag racing descended on the famous Santa Pod quarter-mile for three days of exciting racing for the start of the 2019 season. Featuring the FIA classes – Top Fuel Dragster, Top Methanol, Pro Stock Car, Pro Modified, plus European Fuel Funny Car.

2019 FIA FIM Euro Finals at Santa Pod

See champions crowned and records set in the season finale of the FIA and FIM Europe championships at Santa Pod. Featuring the FIA classes – Top Fuel Dragster, Top Methanol, Pro Stock Car, Pro Modified, plus European Fuel Funny Car and Nostalgia Funny Car. Qualifying highlights, behind-the-scenes driver and rider interviews, and full eliminations; this is where scores were settled and history was made on the famous British quarter-mile.

2019 Dragstalgia DVD

All the action on track at Europe’s premier nostalgia drag racing event. A truly international weekend, Dragstalgia attracts cars and bikes from yesteryear in their hundreds, keeping iconic machines alive and pushing the boundaries of performance. Watch the Nostalgia Cannonball with its stunning mix of altereds, nostalgia funny cars and dragsters, and the historic, edge-of-your-seat Slingshot Showdown. Enjoy the ever popular Outlaw Anglias, Supercharged Outlaws, Gasser Circus, UK Nostalgia Super Stock, Willys Wars and the iconic Wild Bunch. On two wheels, step back in time and marvel at the oh-so-original NSA Bikes, and see Nostalgia Pro Stock Bike in full competition racing. PLUS catch up with some drag racing royalty at Santa Pod, the home of British drag racing.

2019 The Doorslammers DVD

Let the racing do the talking here at Santa Pod’s Doorslammers. A huge prize fund of £80,000 attracted the best of the best from Europe and beyond, all battling for a share of the money. Match-ups drawn out of a hat and cars that would never usually meet in competition produced some of the most exciting drag racing imaginable.

2019 NSRA Nostalgia Nats DVD

This hot rod and nostalgia drag racing event is now in its 26th year, and still going strong. Organised by the NSRA and Santa Pod, this laid-back weekend brings together an eclectic mix of hot rods, American muscle, dragsters and altereds from yesteryear, many of which are now drag-racing icons. See record-breaking action from the Outlaw Anglias and sit back and enjoy wall-to-wall action from the Supercharged Outlaws, UK Nostalgia Superstock, Gasser Circus, Wild Bunch and plenty of Run What Ya Brung. PLUS, for even more hot rod action, take a trip to VHRA Vintage Nationals.

2019 Motorsport UK Pro Modified DVD

The hot rods from hell are back for another exciting season at Santa Pod. Racing for the Motorsport UK British Drag Racing Championship at the Festival of Power, FIA Main Event, STP Summer Nationals, Mopar EuroNats, FIA Euro Finals and the season closer at the STP National Finals.

