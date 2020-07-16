Catch up with P-15 Picnic news in the August issue!

Although classic American car shows have suffered the same fate as most large-scale gatherings this summer, the August issue of Classic American magazine takes a look back to last year’s event… and a look ahead to 2021.

The August issue is out now and features a super selection of photos from the fifth annual P-15 Picnic held in September at the Great Central Railway & Abbey Pumping Station, Leicester.

Advert



last September’s P-15 Picnic broke records again with a line-up of 16 postwar Plymouth, Dodge, DeSoto and Chrysler cars plus a variety of beautiful ‘guest’ classics, including a ’47 Nash, early Fifties Chevrolets, pre-war Plymouth coupes and more.

Cars were brought from all across the country and overseas owners flew in from America, Sweden and Finland, for two laid-back days of automobile-inspired camaraderie.

Advert



if you’re interested in joining the fun in the future, The P-15 Picnic will be held next year, so keep your eyes peeled in Classic American for the announcement of the next event (probably in 2021,) with a visit to The British Motor Museum on the Sunday. Check the Event pages or email Robin@RockTheJoint.com for details. Everyone’s welcome!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments