This 1979 Cadillac Coupe DeVille is for sale on Classic American.

This car comes in sterling blue with superb blue leather interior. It has 72K miles and it is T&T exempt.

It has an Ice-cold A/C too. Inspection is welcomed and you can email for photos/info.

The seller is downsizing, so they are open to sensible offers.

Price: £12,995

Location: Berkshire

Contact: Tel 07708463384 | Email rogerkent@hotmail.com

