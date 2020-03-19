Can’t get to the shops? Read your favourite magazine on any device!

Stuck indoors and can’t pick up your favourite magazine? No problem!

Thanks to these unmissable offers on a digital subscription, you can enjoy instant access to Britain’s most popular lifestyle magazines on your phone, PC, or tablet!

Advert



Subscribe today and you’ll pay only £9.99 for the first 5 issues. Bargain! Once you’re signed up, the latest issue will load straight onto your device as you can read the latest issues from the comfort of your own home.

Within our range of fantastic specialist magazines, you’re sure to find page after page of stuff you’ll love reading about, written by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. Choose from the entire magazine portfolio; which includes railways, classic motorcycles and American cars, modern bikes, custom bikes, scooters, gardening… there’s something for everyone!

Advert



Whatever you choose, subscribe for only £9.99 for 5 issues and put your feet up as your favourite magazine is instantly loaded onto your device.

Taking out a digital subscription couldn’t be easier. Just follow these four simple steps!

Advert



Head over to www.classicmagazines.co.uk/digmar20 Pick your favourite title in our mega sale Checkout Sit back, relax and read as the latest issue will instantly load onto your favourite device.

Want some more inspiration? www.classicmagazines.co.uk/digmar20 has even more digital subscriptions for only £9.99 on a range of titles covering classic and modern motorcycles, lifestyle, scootering and railways.

And, if you’re looking for a good book to read while you’re at home, www.mortonsbooks.co.uk has a range of quality non-fiction books catering for every interest.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments