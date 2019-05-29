Cadillac reveal new Sedan via social media

General Motors’ Cadillac brand chose to reveal its new CT5 sedan via a social media campaign.

Called “Sensory Symphony,” the campaign, which was launched on Cadillac’s YouTube page and additional social media channels, used a technique called autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR).

The idea is to stimulate senses, such as a spine-tingling sensation, by focusing on specific sounds, such as the CT5’s exhaust note, audio system and the sound from whisking off the cover during the car’s online reveal.

The CT5, officially introduced at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, represents a breath of fresh air in some respects, signifying Cadillac’s plans to invest in the sport/luxury sedan segment, instead of focusing on more crossovers and SUVs.

The CT5, which employs Cadillac’s Alpha architecture, will be offered in rear-wheel drive and AWD configurations, with a choice of 2.0-litre Turbo and 3.0-litre Twin Turbo engines, both teamed exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Aimed at the likes of BMW’s 3-Series, the CT5 will be assembled at GM’s Lansing Grand River plant, which received a $211 million investment to build it.

