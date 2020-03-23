Bristol Classic Car Show & Classic Vehicle Restoration Show cancelled

Following the recent announcement from the UK Government, Mortons Events has had to cancel the Bristol Classic Car Show, 20-21st June and the Classic Vehicle Restoration Show, 7-8th November held at the Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet.

The safety and well-being of our visitors, exhibitors, partners, contractors and staff is the most important factor and the key reason for cancelling the shows. The events team have been continually monitoring the latest public health and Government guidelines regarding the evolving COVID-19 situation and acting in accordance with their advice.

All tickets and trade bookings will be refunded and a member of our team will be in touch to discuss this in due course. If however you would like to get in contact with us sooner, you can.

For all ticket enquiries please contact our Customer Services team on 01507 529529 or email customerservices@mortons.co.uk

For all trade enquiries please contact our Shows team on 01507 529430 or email exhibitions@mortons.co.uk

Lines are open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-5pm.

Thank you all for your patience, understanding and support in these unprecedented times.

