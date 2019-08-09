Bonhams MPH to sponsor Stratford Autojumble

Stratford Autojumble is proud to have Bonhams MPH as sponsor for the September event, which takes place at the centre ring at Stratford Racecourse on Sunday 15th.

Bonhams MPH is a new division within the renowned auctioneer’s highly successful motoring department, specialising in more affordable vintage, classic and modern collectors’ cars.

Bonhams MPH director Rob Hubbard said: “Bonhams has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Stafford Motorcycle Show, and we are delighted to extend that to the new Stratford-upon-Avon event.

“Based at Bicester Heritage, the MPH team has an in-depth knowledge of the collectors’ motor car market, and sharing the Bicester office with our motorcycle department makes us a ‘one-stop shop’ for all your selling and buying motoring needs.”

Hosted at the famous Stratford Racecourse, the event is the perfect place for browsing everything you need for your unfinished project, from cars to bikes to anything on wheels, and will be packed with anything and everything for your big build. With specialist and general traders at the show, you may find that important part you have been looking for, or something to add to your garage collection!

This is the ideal place for traders and visitors alike to meet and haggle over parts and spares. There will be food on offer too, so you can browse through the stalls for hours while getting a bite to eat.

Bathed in glorious sunshine, our first Stratford Autojumble in May saw bike and car enthusiasts grab a bargain from some of the many traders at the show, and September’s show promises to be just as big. So if you’re looking for parts for your current project, or simply looking for inspiration for your next one, the next Stratford Autojumble is the perfect place to spend your Sunday.

Gates open at 9.30am. To purchase tickets and for more information please visit: www.stratfordautojumble.co.uk

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments