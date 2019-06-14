Belcher Engineering Acquires Ultimate Spares of America

BE announced on Monday 11th March that it has acquired Ultimate Spares of America and has moved its stock, along with its shop to Belcher Engineering’s workshop facilities in Rickinghall, Suffolk. The deal will see Belcher Engineering Ltd expand from its parts and restoration work in mainstream vintage/classic cars to include American vehicles.

Gary Miller MD at BE said “the addition of Ultimate Spares of America to our portfolio allows us to move more quickly into the later American classics and even modern vehicles from the US. Our workshop team already has significant experience working on early American vehicles, but the addition of the car parts business will help round out our business in this area and provide a better platform for further expansion in the future.”

Belcher Engineering has been restoring vintage cars for over 40 years and has established itself as one of the leading specialists in the UK. In recent years the work has expanded to cover many American vehicles, including classic cars and when the opportunity to get into the American car parts business presented itself, it was too good to miss. James Miller, Director at Belcher said: “Everyone here has a real passion for American Vehicles and we believe that the acquisition of Ultimate Spares won’t just increase our car parts sales, but also result in further vehicle work in our workshop facility. I’ve personally owned a couple of 2nd gen Pontiac Firebirds in my 20s and been heavily involved in driving the acquisition.” Martin Mumford former MD at Ultimate Spares of America said “I’m very keen to see the business succeed, I’ve known of Belcher Engineering for many years and I know my customers are in safe hands going forwards.”

As part of the transitionary period, Martin will be working at our workshop in Rickinghall as we are all keen to ensure as little disruption for our customers as possible. In fact we welcome customers to come and see our new stores and workshop facilities. We are working to enhance our customer offerings in the near future with greater online facilities and opening on Saturday mornings, so it’s worth checking our website for further updates said Charlotte Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at BE. For more information see: www.belcherengineeringltd.co.uk or call: Ultimate Spares: 01379 673264 / Belcher Engineering: 01379 890913 (vintage car parts and restoration work).









