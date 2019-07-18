August issue on sale now!

Never too Fast, Never too Furious! 1957 Oldsmobile! Silver Bullet! August’s Classic American magazine has got the lot!

As ever, this month’s issue of Classic American magazine is packed with the best classic American muscle features, the best from our events, striking pictures of some awesome machines plus MUCH more!

If you’d like to read the August issue Classic American, then you can cut to the chase and download the digital version, order the print magazine, or better yet save those pennies and subscribe to Classic American magazine. Here’s what to expect this month…

1972 MUSTANG GRANDÉ | Steve Plant didn’t set out to own one of these rare luxury Mustangs, but when he saw this survivor’s exceptional history, he couldn’t resist it…

FAST AND FURIOUS CHARGERS | Two very different Dodge Chargers from two Fast and Furious films. We find out what it takes to build an authentic movie car…

CORVETTES AT LE MANS | This year was the swansong for the seventh-generation Corvette at Le Mans. Sadly it wasn’t a happy finale, as Darren Maybury witnessed first-hand…

PLUS! 1949 Packard, Across the Pond, Muscle Car Files, we publish your letters, plus all your news and reviews plus much more!

