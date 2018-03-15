April 2018 issue out now!

Remember the Beach Boys song ‘Fun, fun, fun’, which includes the lyrics…’she’ll have fun, fun, fun, till her daddy takes the T-bird away’?

No such family traumas for father and son Paul and Matt Buck – Paul knew that, when his son rang him and asked if he’d like to go halves in a classic car, they’d see eye to eye! So they share fun trips out in their red 1955 Ford Thunderbird. Find out the full story in the fantastic April issue of Classic American, which includes a colourful 32-page supplement, American & Modified 6 – your handy reference to some of the best modified Yanks around.

There’s also a feature on US TV star Danny ‘The Count’ Koker, often seen on US pawn shop show Pawn Stars as well as his own show, Counting Cars. There’s plenty of news, too, in both the supplement and the main magazine, plus features on a 1959 Pontiac El Catalina, 1973 Riviera GS Stage 1, 1965 Buick Riviera Sport Coupe, 1971 Pontiac Trans Am and 1969 Ford Galaxie.

There’s also part two of the Don Garlits story, well worth a read! Find out how to replace a vinyl top, and catch up with the latest news from the Project Beauty Pala workshop.

For a preview of the April issue, see here:

https://issuu.com/mortons-digital/docs/classam_13-03-2018?e=7600234/59079557

