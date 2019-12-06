Americana’s back!

After an absence of a few years the Americana show is back on at Newark Showground – this time with new organisers, namely Ashfield Promotions.

A sunny shot from Americana in 2010

Paul Rowley spoke exclusively to Classic American about the event and his plans for the show in 2020:

“There’s understandably been a lot of questions about our recent advert for the Americana International at Newark next year: who, where, what, when? So firstly, let’s talk about who.

“We are Ashfield Promotions Ltd and for many years we ran the Bulldog Bash at Stratford-upon-Avon, until sadly the site was sold. We have many years’ experience in the entertainment and festival industry. We have no connection with the original organisers of the Americana International.”

Where? “Newark, the only place the Americana International should be held.”

What? “Let’s face it, for many years the Americana was one of the best events in the country. We aim to revitalise the event, initially on a smaller scale, hopefully to build it over a few years to what it used to be. We can only do that with your support and advice, so let us know what you want.”

When? “September 4 and 5, 2020, mark the date on your calendar.”

Paul added: “Tickets will be on sale soon and the website will be regularly updated.”

✷ For more information or to book early bird tickets, go to: www.americana-international.info

