Americana, Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire Gallery

It’s the biggest American lifestyle and music event in the UK and attracts visitors from all over the world. It also happens to be one of the biggest American vehicle events in the UK, with everything from cars, bikes, trucks, motorhomes – you name it, it was there! With loads of acts performing on a variety of stages it really was like a little piece of the USA right here in the UK!

Photographs © 2011 Richard Lamb & Faye Dexter

Loads more photos on the Americana website>>

