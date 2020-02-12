AACI calls it a day

Sad news has reached the Classic American offices that the American Auto Club International has ceased operations due to issues with holding its annual shows. Chairman Brendan McCarth told Classic American: “Sadly, the AACI will be no more. It’s mainly due to Pure Leisure Group changing their event contracts going into 2020 and beyond. Without going into great detail, if we went with their proposals, we’d be effectively working to make money for them while we slowly watched the club go bankrupt.

A snapshot from the 2012 AACI show

“As you know, we have always done it for two reasons and two alone. To keep it going, if I hadn’t done something it would have died back in 2008. But also to raise money for the charity When You Wish Upon a Star. It’s like putting something back, and each year when handing the cheque over to Keith Rossiter from their Stockport office, I often said that if I couldn’t do it then I wouldn’t do it. The fact is that without the events, the club is not financially sustainable, hence the decision (by all of the team) to call it a day.” Sad news indeed.

Classic American will keep readers abreast of developments in the coming months.

