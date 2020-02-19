A rockabilly weekend in Vegas

Photo: Tom Ingram

The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, now in its 23rd year, is a four-day music festival coming Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino.

VLV is the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas and the largest rockabilly event in the world!

It features bands and fans from over 30 countries around the globe who come to experience Rockabilly and Original 50s Music, a Classic Car Show, Burlesque, Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, Tiki Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, Burlesque Bingo, Pin-Up Beauty Academy, Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Tattoo Lounge and more.

VLV annually attracts up to 20,000 of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.

The Stars of Rockabilly and the Rock n Roll Stars shows are two of the most popular attractions for the fans, featuring legendary musical acts from the 50s, all in one place. No other festival puts together shows with as many original 50s acts as this!

As part of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, this year’s VLV Car Show on the Saturday of the event at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, we will have performances by Royal Crown Revue, JD Mcpherson, The Rhythm Shakers, The Polecats and Smokestack Lightnin’ to name a few…..

The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring 800 – 1000 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, tons of vendors selling vintage and reproduction clothing, housewares and rockabilly memorabilia and the annual VLV Pin-up Contest. Some of the classic cars you will see at the show are:

Stock Classics

Bare Metal

Traditional Hot rods

T Buckets

Traditional Customs

Nostalgic race cars and much more…….

Visit the VLV site at www.vivalasvegas.tix.com to get your tickets now and join the biggest rockabilly party in the world!

