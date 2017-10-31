CHIP FOOSE UNVEILS CUSTOM ’32 FORD AT SEMA 2017

Car building legend debuts a period-modified five-window coupe powered by a supercharged flathead engine with custom 180-degree Magnaflow headers.

Television personality and hot-rodding legend Chip Foose unveiled a custom ’32 Ford 5-Window Coupe today in the Magnaflow booth at the 2017 SEMA Show. Foose’s Coupe features a H&H-built Ford flathead equipped with an Italmecanicca Supercharger. Exhaust gasses exit out of a unique set of Foose-designed Magnaflow equal-length headers in a 180-degree layout to fit perfectly in the engine bay.

Mostly OEM components are used throughout the drivetrain, including the Ford 3-Speed transmission and the original torque tube. The rear end has been upgraded to a Cyclone quick change to make service easier. This restomod rolls on 18-inch wheels designed by Chip and manufactured by Curtis Speed, wrapped in a set of Coker tires. Foose Design painted this hot rod in a BASF-sourced “Avocado” color that contrasts the beige and wood-clad interior.

For more information on the ’32 Ford and MagnaFlow, visit www.MagnaFlow.com.

