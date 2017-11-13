’67 Mustang Fastback Sweeps Footman James Car of the Year Competition

It was a hectic weekend of judging, but the three judges involved in choosing this year’s Footman James ultimately chose a 1967 Ford Mustang GTA belonging to Laura Meek from Nottingham. Sadly Laura wasn’t able to make it along to the show, however husband and chief mechanic Ross Meek was there on her behalf to accept the award which was presented by Julia Attwood from Footman James and Classic American editor Ben Klemenzson. Everyone agreed the car was a worthy winner and a good time was had by all. Make sure you check out full coverage of the event in the January issue of Classic American and a full feature on Laura’s superb Mustang which will be taking centre stage in the February issue!

