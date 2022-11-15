Classic American Christmas Gift Guide 2022!

It’s that time of year again already, but you’ve still got plenty of time to get all your presents sorted, and our exclusive Christmas Gift Guide is the perfect place to start! Have a look at our picks for the Classic American reader…
Autoglym Perfect Interior Kit
Help keep that car looking it’s best with this Autoglym Perfect Interior Kit!
Containing three of Autoglym’s bestselling products, this collection has everything they’ll need: 500ml Interior Shampoo, 500ml Fast Glass and 500ml Vinyl & Rubber Care.
Price £23.98
History of Speed Bookazine
Learn the story of the men whose names are etched in history as land speed record holders, examine the ground-breaking vehicles which reached speeds previously deemed unachievable, and explore the likelihood of the 21st century producing the first 1000mph car in this special 132- page volume.
Price: £6.99
Classic American subscription
A subscription to Classic American is the gift that keeps on giving for any enthusiast of classic American cars. The UK’s No.1 American Car magazine has everything from fins & chrome to ripsnorting muscle cars, and you can get it delivered every month for cheaper than ever with this special Christmas offer – 6 issues for just £20!
Classic American Cars Illustrated Guide
From the turn of the twentieth century to present day, this illustrated guide traces the entire history of American cars. Covering 75 iconic cars and including over 1000 specially-commissioned full colour photographs, it’s a must-read for any American car fan.
Price: £25.99
Route 66 gas station salt and pepper shaker set
Get them the gift they never knew they needed with this fun and quirky Route 66 salt and pepper shaker set!
Individually hand-crafted from cold cast resin with glass salt and pepper shakers.
Price: £33.18
Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo
Make keeping their car looking it’s best easy with this high-quality, luxurious car wash from Meguiar. With just one easy step, this shampoo and conditioner from Meguiar gently foams away dirty and debris without compromising wax protection.
Price: £22.00
Classic American T-Shirts
Classic American has a range of great t-shirts for sale so they can wear their love of American cars. These t-shirts are made from high quality cotton so they not only look great, they feel great too.
Price: £12.50
Christine by Stephen King
Stephen King’s iconic horror novel Christine tells the story of a boy, his girlfriend, and his possessed ’58 Plymouth Fury, Christine. Christine might be old and broken down, but there’s still power in her. Dark power…
Price: £10.99
Check the Mortons Gift Guide for more
If you still haven’t found the perfect gift, check out this guide from our publisher, Mortons Media Group. With merch, show tickets and reduced subscriptions, there’s something for everyone!