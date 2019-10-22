Classic American Christmas Gift Guide 2019!

The gifting season certainly comes around fast and with only a few months left to get all your presents sorted, it’s the perfect time to check out our exclusive Christmas Gift Guide! Have a look at our picks for the Classic American reader…

1. Rock the vintage look with RetroClassic’s nostalgic T-shirt designs

Price: £24, RetroClassic

RetroClassic Clothing is a British-owned and operated clothing label with one idea; to provide high-quality apparel and T-shirts featuring motor themed designs for those with a passion for a by-gone era.

Advert



RetroClassic’s unique designs of classic cars, Hot Rods, American Muscle cars, motorcycles and retro pin-up models are an ideal gift for any petrol head. For an exclusive offer, Classic American readers can get a 20% discount, just use the code ‘classicamerican‘ on the checkout page. RetroClassic’s T-shirts are £24 and available in sizes XS to 4XL.

Get them here: www.retroclassicclothing.com

2. Grab a six-month subscription to Classic American magazine for just £20!

Price: £20, Classic Magazines

The greatest gift of all for a Classic American reader would be… more Classic American. Why not give the gift that keeps on giving and grab a subscription to our Classic American magazine for a cracking £20!

This offer means that you save some pennies and the magazine gets sent right to your doorstep. Classic car fans will also enjoy plenty of quality features, images, interviews and more in our monthly issues.

Get it here: www.classicmagazines.co.uk

3. Get your Christmas read fix with the History of Speed bookazine!

Price: £6.99 or £5.99 for digital

This 132-page special volume tells the story of the men whose names will be forever remembered in history as land speed record holders. It also uses a wealth of rare images to uncover how every one of them achieved immortality.

This really is a must-read, so make sure you get your Christmas reading fix now!

Get it here: www.classicmagazines.co.uk



4. Jazz up your phone with a Classic American Phone Case

Price: £5.99, Classic Magazines

Are you after a snazzy new phone case? Well, for any classic car enthusiastS, our cases are sure to make your phone look great!

There’s a range of designs to choose from giving you the option to pick the classic car you prefer. What’s more, there’s multiple phone fits too, including iPhone 5/5s, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Samsung S4, Samsung S5, iPhone 6 and Sony Xperia Z5.

Get them here: www.classicmagazines.co.uk

5. Start planning for the new year with this American Muscle Cars 2020 calendar

Price: £7.91, Amazon

It’s affordable, it’s fun and it includes a whopping 16-months, starting from September 2019 through December 2020. It’s a useful gift for your busy, or forgetful friends, who have a love for all things classic.

Calendars always make great stocking fillers, so why not grab this one for the muscle car enthusiast in your life.

Get it here: www.Amazon.co.uk

6. Find the classic American car you have always wanted with Rays Classics

Price: Subject to car, Rays Classics

Whether you wish to treat yourself or another lucky person, Rays Classics offer a great variety of collectable and restored American cars.

Specialising in export sales of collectable vehicles both US & foreign made, Rays Classics have been in the American car business for 50 years, based in both San Carlos, California and Ray’s home county of Kent, UK.

Ray’s former life back in the uk.

These cars are seriously worth a look and who know’s, maybe you’ll spot the classic American car of your dreams!

Get them here: www.raysclassiccars.com

7. Spend some family time piecing together this Eurographics 1957 Corvette Classic Car Puzzle

Price: £13.99, Amazon

For the kind of person who prefers to really relax around Christmas, a puzzle is the perfect way to do so. This 1000 piece classic car puzzle will keep anyone occupied for hours, whether alone or with the family.

Featuring a glossy 1957 Corvette design – spoiler! – this puzzle is suitable for all ages, from little to big kids.

Get it here: www.Amazon.co.uk

Keep checking back here for more brilliant products and services over the coming weeks!

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments