Car for sale | 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Coupe

This 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Coupe is for sale on Classic American.

With only 6400 genuine miles this is an absolutely mint condition car, both cosmetically and mechanically.

It has been recently re-commissioned having had £2000 spent on new fuel system, servicing and detailing.

It must be one of the very best low mileage examples available and it includes original build sheets, handbook, warranty card and all keys.

The interior is as it left the factory with electric seats, windows and AC fully working. It took the seller five years to find one of this standard.

Price: £19995

Location: Bolton, Lancs

Contact: Tel: 07908 002919

