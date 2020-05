This 1972 Lincoln Continental is for sale on Classic American.

It’s a mk 4 with a mileage of 56431. It’s also an auto V8 with 7.5 litre and has a red leather interior.

The car has had it’s service and safety checked twice yearly and it was self imported from Idaho 4 years ago. All original. The car has not been messed with, overall a good car.

Location: York

Contact: Tel 07580094615

Comments

