This 1966 Chevrolet impala is for sale on Classic American.

This is a ss 327 v8 auto, 2 speed, with power glide and it’s in excellent condition,. p/s p/b 41k torque thrust wheels.

It has an immaculate red interior, new rear shocks and springs, new electronic ignition, new crystal clear headlights, recent oil and filter change , new old style CD radio.

Px available against astro van or modern v8 mustang Camaro or challenger

Price: £23750 ono

Location: Bristol

Contact: Tel 07816134407

