This Ford Thunderbird is for sale on Classic American.

This is an E code, the one to have and only 1500 have been made.

It has twin carbs 270bhp, power windows, brakes, seats, steering, porthole hard top and soft top and a gunmetal grey with red/grey interior.

It was featured in Classic American May 2020 issue.

Location: Hertfordshire

Contact: Tel 01707268863

Comments

