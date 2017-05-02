WINNERS OF NATIONAL CAR CLUB AWARDS 2017 REVEALED AT GLITTERING PRIZE GIVING

The winners of the 2017 National Car Club Awards, in association with Tourism Ireland, were announced in an emotionally charged evening where there were tears and standing ovations galore for the worthy recipients. Over 230 members of the classic motoring community attended the prize giving at Birmingham’s NEC. Special guests to the event at Birmingham’s NEC included the Rt. Hon. Sir Great Knight, Wheeler Dealers Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead, and Car SOS’ Fuzz Townshend.

David Boyce from Tourism Ireland, headline sponsor of The National Car Club Awards, said: “Not only do these awards recognise the amazing amount of time and effort made by the clubs but the community spirit the car clubs create as a whole. There was a fantastic atmosphere in the room and a real appreciation between all those nominated and the winners. It was a very special evening that Tourism Ireland is very proud to be associated with.”

A total of 16 awards were presented, with the biggest cheers of the night going to Rosie Hamilton of the Morris Minor Owners Club who received the Lifetime Achievement award from David Boyce. In the Classic Car Club categories, the Rover Sports Register’s Freewheel magazine won Outstanding Club Magazine of the Year (printed), sponsored by Stena Line and presented by Dianne Poole. Monstro, the magazine for the Maestro & Montego Owners Club was highly commended in this category. Outstanding Website of the Year, sponsored by Tourism Ireland, was presented to the TR Register by David Boyce. The Austin 7 Clubs Association was highly commended in this category.

The MK1 Golf Owners Club won the Outstanding use of Social Media, sponsored by Lancaster Insurance, and presented by Andrew Evanson, while David Whale from the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs presented The Imp Club with the award for Outstanding Support of the Next Generation. The Morris Minor Owners Club Young Register was highly commended.

Classic Car Weekly Editor David Simister presented the Jensen Owners Club with Outstanding Car Club Event (Run or Rally), with a highly commended given to the Morris Minor Owners Club. The Jensen Owners Club also won the ‘Best of the Best’ National Car Club Winners award, sponsored by Lancaster Insurance, for the most outstanding entry of all entries. The MG Car Club was presented with the National Car Club of the Year award, by Dave Youngs from sponsors Lancaster Insurance. The Club was praised for its ability to make sure all aspects of its role are performed seamlessly as well as the new archive building that was added to Kimber House.

It was then on to the Devoted Members categories where Footman James’ Managing Director David Bond presented the Unsung Hero award to Brian Humphreys from the Rover P6 Club. Pauline Blake from the Sunbeam Talbot Alpine Register was highly commended. David also presented Graham Orchard of the Ford Cortina Mkll Owners Club with the National Car Club Ambassador of the Year award on behalf of Footman James.

In the awards categories relating to the clubs’ displays at the Practical Classics Restoration and Classic Car Show, Lancaster Insurance’s Dave Young presented the Best Live Working at the Show award to the National Traction Engine Trust for an amazing display.

Danny Hopkins from Practical Classics presented the award for Best Restored Car in Show to Michael Kavanagh of the Jowett Car Club for the 1913 Jowett Tiller. The Best Car in Show was presented to Alan Buttle with the Jet 1 Replica, on Rover Sports Register, by Will Smith from sponsor Classic Car Auctions. Best Club Stand awards went to the Allard Owners Club for under 75sqm and the Jowett Car Club for over 75sqm, sponsored by Classic Car Weekly and Practical Classics respectively.

Lancaster Insurance Operations Director Richard Morley presented the Judges Special Recognition Award to the Sporting Bears for its amazing services to charity, raising over £1.8million for children’s charities around the UK. For all the winners and nominees, as well as more information on the National Car Club Awards, visit www.nationalcarclubawards.com

