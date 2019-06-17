The Nomad Drag Racing Club is thrilled to announce that Straightliners are creating an event at York Raceway. It’s happening on Sunday 30th June 2019.

York Raceway saw some great times, might they return some day?



Straightliners don’t stand still, they keep moving forward and making progress. Straightliners have seized the opportunity to help enthusiasts to go drag racing again at non-permanent no-prep venues across the country.

When hope had all but disappeared for York Raceway, maybe now there is a real opportunity to make a fresh start. This is more than a reunion, this is progress, although it’s not ideal -not just yet.

For this first event, there will be a single eighth mile track only, which will start near the old finish line and head towards the old start line. This kind of symbolises the change, and a new and fresh approach. There will be a Christmas tree and Tag Heuer timing equipment. It will be a ‘proper job’, as far as it can be, for now.

Since the Church Fenton event on 29 – 30 June had to be cancelled, many were left scratching their heads and rubbing their helmets, wondering what to do. So, the York Raceway Revival event is the perfect antidote.

“We really want the event to attract massive support to start a new era for York Raceway, and to prove the viability to resurrect the venue,” said a Nomad DRC spokesman.

“For now, we make do and repair. The next objective will be side-by-side eighth mile tracks. The next objective will be the quarter mile. Money made will be going back into the track,” adds Straightliners’ Trevor Duckworth

“We now have the opportunity to prove that drag racing should re-start at York Raceway, and we hope this can progress into becoming a successful and viable venue and a great place to race, participate and spectate,” adds the man from Nomad DRC.

