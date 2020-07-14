We’re giving away 150 back issues of Classic American magazine!

Here at Classic American, we thought we would spread some automotive cheer! That’s why we are running a lucky dip competition!

We have 150 back issues of our pretty great magazine (even if we do say so ourselves) up for grabs!

Advert



All you have to do is:

Fill in your details in form below.

Sit back, relax and wait!

The first 150 names to be pulled out of the metaphorical hat will receive their back issue of the magazine!

Advert



Competition closes August 31 at 11:30pm.

There are no cash alternatives available. The winners will be the first names drawn at random. Terms and conditions apply. To view the privacy policy of MMG Ltd (publisher of Classic American magazine) please visit www.mortons.co.uk/privacy

Advert



If you are experiencing difficulties with the form below, click here and enter your details.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments